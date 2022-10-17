INGOT Brokers Becomes LaLiga’s Official Regional Financial Partner in MENA

INGOT Financial Brokerage Ltd. (“INGOT Brokers”) has become the first online financial broker to collaborate with a distinguished national football league by signing a multi-year agreement as the Official Regional Financial Broker Partner of LaLiga in MENA. This was announced yesterday during an exclusive event held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, which took place at the White Hall in the Jordanian capital Amman.

In addition to the honourable attendance of His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, the Portuguese football legend and INGOT Brokers’ LaLiga Ambassador, Luis Figo, alongside a notable number of current and former ministers, prominent government and public figures, INGOT Brokers management team and employees, key executives from LaLiga, influencers and content creators, and local and regional media representatives.

Through this partnership, INGOT Brokers will work with LaLiga to help expand its reach and strengthen its regional presence, while enhancing financial literacy – especially amongst the youth – to assist them in redefining their financial future. As part of the collaboration, INGOT Brokers will be provided with access to diversified assets and digital billboard advertising at matches featuring Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid.

Additionally, INGOT Brokers will receive access to unique VIP experiences and privileges including tickets to matches and other LaLiga-sponsored events, as well as valuable giveaways such as original jerseys autographed by football legends. These will be granted to INGOT Brokers clients and LaLiga fans through contests and competitions that will be organized by the brokerage company.

Despite coming from two different industries, the two parties have grand similarities. The modern trading solutions provided by INGOT Brokers are perfectly aligned with LaLiga’s strategic vision, as they both share values of driving excellence and assisting society segments particularly youth in building a better future. Moreso, INGOT Brokers focuses on excellence, simplicity, and inclusivity.

INGOT Brokers Chief Executive Officer, Ali Shibib, described this milestone as “a great opportunity to reemphasize the importance of empowering masses – especially young people – in attaining financial independence through creative means.” He added, “We are really proud to be the ‘Official Regional Financial Broker Partner of LaLiga’ and look forward to developing the synergies between trading and football strategies.”

Maite Ventura, Managing Director at LaLiga MENA, also commented on the partnership: “INGOT Brokers is a leader in its field that fosters innovation and delivers quality experiences and services that resonate deeply with LaLiga. We are very happy to add INGOT Brokers as our newest partner.”