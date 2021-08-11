Injury Forces Nadal to Withdraw from Canadian Open

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the ATP Masters 1000 Canadian Open on Tuesday due to injury to his left foot.

The Spaniard had been troubled with this injury for months and his preparations for the US Open will therefore be put on hold.

He won his first match at the Citi Open in Washington against Jack Sock last week, but lost afterwards to Lloyd Harris.

The 35-year-old was bothered by his foot during his first competition in about two months.

The US Open is set to start on August 30 in New York.

Nadal has won 20 Grand Slams, an all-time record that he shares with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.