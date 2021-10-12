Insigne Pushing for Man Utd Move

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne is pushing for a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 30-year-old star has informed his agents to set up talks with the Red Devils.

The Euro 2020 winner's contract with the Italian club is set to expire at the end of the current season, and he is reluctant to sign a new deal.

Insigne is reportedly very interested in moving to either United or Inter Milan next summer, though there is no indication of interest from the Old Trafford outfit.

The forward scored 111 goals for Napoli in 406 matches so far.