Int’l Hayya Card Holders Can Invite 3 Non-Ticketed Fans to Attend World Cup

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) has announced that international fans who are travelling to Qatar for this year’s FIFA World Cup now have the option to invite up to three non-ticketed fans to attend the tournament.

The Hayya with Me (1+3) feature allows international Hayya Card holders to invite up to three non-ticketed fans to attend the FIFA World Cup, which will be held from Nov 20 to Dec 18.

The feature is only applicable to approved Hayya Card holders aged 18 or above who applied using a FIFA World Cup ticket number.

The non-ticketed fans applying through a Hayya with Me (1+3) voucher can be of any age. They must hold a valid passport and cannot be Qatar ID holders.

They must also confirm their accommodation in Qatar during the tournament. Each Hayya with Me (1+3) applicant will need to pay a non-refundable QR500 fee. The charge will not apply to children under 12.

In order to take advantage of the Hayya with Me (1+3) feature, approved Hayya Card holders should select ‘My Hayya’ and click ‘Action’, then select “Hayya with Me.” From there, the ticket holder will see three voucher codes.

These codes should be provided to non-ticketed applicants.

The Hayya with Me (1+3) applicants for their part should apply for Hayya Card. From “Applicant Category’, they should select “Hayya with Me Voucher” and enter the voucher code they received from the ticket holder. After that they should select “Validate my Voucher,” accept terms, review, and submit.

International fans with approved Hayya Card applications will receive an entry permit to Qatar via email. The Hayya Card will provide access to stadiums, as well as free public transport for the duration of the tournament and numerous discounts.

Every Hayya Card application will need to confirm a user’s accommodation whether the booking is through the Qatar Accommodation Agency (QAA) or a third party.

Fans are also reminded that the largest variety of accommodation is available from the QAA, including cruise ship cabins, apartments, villas, hotels and fan villages. The QAA features a variety of options, ranging from $80 per room, per night, based on two-person occupancy. New inventory is now available via the QAA and will continue to be released over the coming weeks fans are encouraged to keep checking the portal.