Inter Demand €80m for Hakimi

Inter Milan will not sell Achraf Hakimi for less than €80 million (£69m/$98m), according to Corriere dello Sport.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea have all shown interest in the 22 year old Moroccan international, but the Nerazzurri will not let him go cheap this summer.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that Paris Saint-Germain are still working to sign the player. Whereas, FC Bayern have not opened talks yet.

Romano also reported that Chelsea are interested in Hakimi, but confirmed that PSG are leading the race.

The former Real Madrid star moved to Inter last summer for an estimated fee of €40 and quickly became one of their best players.