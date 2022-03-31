Inter Interested in Getting Lukaku Back on Loan

Inter Milan are looking into bringing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku back on loan this summer, as reported by Calciomercato.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Blues last year for a club record of £97.5 million but has failed to convince Thomas Tuchel ever since his return.

The former Everton forward would welcome a return to the Italian giants who can't afford him outright.

Therefore, Inter are looking to get Lukaku on an initial loan deal before trying to sign him permanently.

The Belgium international has 12 goals and two assists in 34 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions so far this season.