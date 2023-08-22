Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi-final

Inter Miami have the chance to reach another cup final when they take on FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final at the TQL Stadium.

Having won the Leagues Cup title on Sunday following their penalty shootout triumph over Nashville SC, Lionel Messi's side will be hoping to reach the US Open final on Wednesday night.

Match date: Wednesday, August 22

Kick-off time: 23:00 (GMT)

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Inter Miami probable lineup vs Cincinnati FC

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Kamal Miller, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benja Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor