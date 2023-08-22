  1. Home
Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi-final

Published August 22nd, 2023 - 07:57 GMT
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup final football match against Nashville SC at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 19, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup final football match against Nashville SC at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 19, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Inter Miami have the chance to reach another cup final when they take on FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final at the TQL Stadium. 

Having won the Leagues Cup title on Sunday following their penalty shootout triumph over Nashville SC, Lionel Messi's side will be hoping to reach the US Open final on Wednesday night.

Match date: Wednesday, August 22
Kick-off time: 23:00 (GMT)
Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Inter Miami probable lineup vs Cincinnati FC

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Kamal Miller, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benja Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor

