Inter Milan accept Al-Nassr's reduced offer for Brozovic

Inter Milan have finally agreed to sell Marcelo Brozovic to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for a discounted fee.

Despite agreeing on a €23 million sale initially, the Italian giants have allowed the deal to go through now for a reduced fee of €18m, as per Telenova.

The 30-year-old has reportedly signed a three-year deal worth €25m per season, with an announcement imminent.

The Croatian appeared to be eyeing a switch to Barcelona, but an offer for him never really came.

Brozovic leaves Inter after a successful seven-year spell, where he scored 31 goals and made 43 assists in 330 appearances.