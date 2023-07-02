  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Inter Milan accept Al-Nassr's reduced offer for Brozovic

Inter Milan accept Al-Nassr's reduced offer for Brozovic

Published July 2nd, 2023 - 11:03 GMT
Croatia's midfielder Marcelo Brozovic runs off the ball during the UEFA Nations League semi final football match between The Netherlands and Croatia at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on June 14, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Croatia's midfielder Marcelo Brozovic runs off the ball during the UEFA Nations League semi final football match between The Netherlands and Croatia at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on June 14, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Inter Milan have finally agreed to sell Marcelo Brozovic to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for a discounted fee.

Despite agreeing on a €23 million sale initially, the Italian giants have allowed the deal to go through now for a reduced fee of €18m, as per Telenova.

The 30-year-old has reportedly signed a three-year deal worth €25m per season, with an announcement imminent.

The Croatian appeared to be eyeing a switch to Barcelona, but an offer for him never really came.

Brozovic leaves Inter after a successful seven-year spell, where he scored 31 goals and made 43 assists in 330 appearances.

Tags:Marcelo BrozovicInter MilanAl-NassrSaudi Pro League

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now