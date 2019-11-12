International Airport Cycling Tour: Six Algerians in Tunis

Six Algerian cyclists (juniors) will compete in the International Airport Cycling Tour, scheduled from 12 to 17 November in Tunis, the Algerian Cycling Federation (FAC) said Monday.

Under the leadership of national coach Ilies Laroui, the Junior National Team flew to Tunis on Monday to take part in the 17th annual airport cycling tour.

Organized in five stages by the Tunisian Office of Civil Aviation and Airports (OACA), the 17th edition will be attended by nine countries, namely Tunisia, France, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Malta, Egypt, Canada and Saudi Arabia.