International Tennis Competitions Cancelled in China

Men's tennis' governing body, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced on Friday it has cancelled competitions scheduled in China, following the country's ban on international sport.

The Women's Tennis Association had made the same announcement hours earlier, cancelling seven events scheduled for October and November.

China's General Administration of Sports on July 9 announced the cancellation of international sports events until the end of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP has said four events, including the Rolex Shanghai Masters and Beijing Open, will not take place in China in 2020.

"We respect the Chinese government’s decision to do what’s best for the country in response to the unprecedented global situation,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman.

Both the men's and women's tennis tours have not been able to restart after the coronavirus pandemic led to all events being cancelled in March.

What was supposed to be the ATP tour's first match in five months, the Citi Open in Washington, has been cancelled.

Many top players have voiced concern about traveling to play in the United States in August, as the country continues to record the world's highest numbers of coronavirus cases.

At this stage the women's tour is scheduled to restart in Palermo, Italy on August 3.