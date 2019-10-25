IPC Presents Paralympics Order to Iran’s Khosravi Vafa

The International Paralympics Committee handed one its Paralympics Orders to President of Iran Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa on Thursday.

Paralympic Order is the highest accolade anyone can receive within the Paralympic Movement and it was presented by IPC President Andrew Parsons in Bonn, Germany, in a ceremony held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Other than Iran’s Khosravi Vafa, five other Paralympic Orders were given to Jose Luis Campo, the former President of the Americas Paralympic Committee who passed away in October 2017, former IPC Governing Board member Alan Dickson, France’s Rudi van den Abbeele, World Para Powerlifting’s Dr. Bassam Qasrawi, and former IPC Chief Operating Officer and Agitos Foundation Director Georg Schlachtenburger.

Khosravi Vafa has been leading the Iran Paralympic Committee since 2001, making great contributions to improving Paralympic sports in the country.