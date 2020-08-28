IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Members Test Positive, Isolate in Dubai

This season's Indian Premier League suffered an early blow after two members of the Chennai Super Kings tested positive for Covid-19.

It is being reported that a player and a member of the support staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The identities of the two members were not yet known but reports said that the player is a fast bowler who has played for India.

Another report said that 10 members, including an Indian player had tested positive.

Following the current development, the team have extended their quarantine and have postponed the start of their training camp to September 1.

The team were likely to begin training today.

It is also learnt that the entire CSK squad and supporting staff and officials will undergo their fourth Covid-19 test today.

The team, captained by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, landed in Dubai last Friday and were undergoing the mandatory quarantine with Covid tests on the first, third and sixth day.

The team is staying at the Taj in Dubai.