IPL 2020: Malinga's Absence Will Hurt Fans

As customary, an Indian Premier League without the high and lows is incomplete.

All along IPL editions have had its share of being in the news for whatever reasons - good or bad, you decide.

And the 13th edition to be hosted in the UAE is by no means an exception to that. It all started with news of 13 members of a particular team being hit by the Covid-19 virus.

Then came CSK's Suresh Raina's sudden pull out decision followed by the delayed tournament schedule stoking the flames of suspense.

To add fuel to this, defending champions Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga's decision to opt out due to family reasons is proving to be another bitter pill to swallow.

"Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI's strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith's cricketing acumen," MI owner Akash Ambani's statement reflected the pain.

Yes, the pain of not seeing the fuzzy haired 'Slinga Malinga' charging to fire in his toe-crushing yorkers in this edition will be sadly missed.

The swanky Lankan's absence will hurt not only the MI fans, but cricket lovers supporting other teams as well. It is effervescent characters like Malinga that have helped the IPL reach great heights.

Agreed no player is larger than the sport, but then keeping critics aside there is no harm in giving Malinga his due praise, as much feeling the pain of his absence.

'One Family' is the MI team slogan and Malinga's decision to stay back and choose 'His Family' justifies.