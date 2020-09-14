Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in UAE to Play for SRH

Two top Afghan cricketers have reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) edition of 2020.

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan flew into the UAE from West Indies, where they played for St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Required to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine period, Rashid and Nabi would remain confined to their hotel room as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, an Indian newspaper reported.

“If the players return with three negative COVID-19 tests in this timeframe, then they will join their teammates for training ahead of the tournament,” the Times of India said.

In a video posted on the Twitter handle of SunRisers Hyderabad, Rashid said: "Pretty excited to be here and joining the team. It has been a tough 6-7 months and now coming here to a different country playing the IPL.”

The spin maestro promised doing his best to entertain himself. “I have planned maintaining my fitness," said Rashid, who has emerged as a stunning spinner in recent years.

Nabi also oozed excitement over rejoining the squad, saying he was keen on meeting the each and team mates. “You know we just came from CPL which was a long and tough tournament with back-to-back games.”

The IPL is slated to begin September 19 and conclude on November 10. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah will co-host the event. Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

SunRisers Hyderbad will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the competition on September 21.