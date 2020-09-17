IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore to Wear Jerseys with the Words 'My Covid Heroes'

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and the team have paid tribute to the Covid heroes and said that inscribing the words 'My Covid Heroes' on their training and match jerseys is a small way of showing their respect to these "amazing people."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will have these words inscribed on the back of their jerseys during the entire Indian Premier League. And the jerseys the players wear for RCB's first match will be auctioned and the proceeds will be donated to Give India foundation.

RCB take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

It is part of the team's #MyCovidHeroes campaign.

"It is indeed a great campaign to be a part of, something that we are doing for the first time as a team," Kohli said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"We have seen the appreciation for people who have come into their own and really thought of the whole world's perspective when it comes to helping people. And selflessly going out and not thinking of their own situation, only and only to help others around them. So, we feel proud as team RCB to be a part of this campaign, to wear these jerseys on the field and while training as well, just to pay our respect and a little tribute to all these amazing people that have come up and shown their true character in these tough times," he added.

The Indian skipper also saluted these Covid warriors who have been selfless in their act.

"These have been very, very challenging times. We all know that, we have all experienced that at some level but for a lot of people, the challenges are way more than what we can ever imagine. And I think just to appreciate that and to understand their situation, is the least we can do. And from our side, we have absolute respect and admiration for what these people have done selflessly, not at any level to get appreciation or adulation. It was selfless, organic will to help someone else in need. So, a big salute to that," said the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Churiwala, chairman of RCB said: "Royals Challengers Bangalore salutes these real challengers who are helping humanity on the frontline through the #MyCovidHeroes campaign. It is an initiative to acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by these real challengers. We are going to pay tribute to every individual who has right now embraced the challengers spirit by having the message 'My Covid Heroes' inscribed on all the RCB jerseys, both during training and matches."

"The players will be wearing these jerseys for the entire tournament. The jerseys the players wear for RCB's first match will be auctioned and the proceeds will be donated to Give India foundation."

