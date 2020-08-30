IPL 2020: We are Trying to Get Used to Conditions, Says Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit

Much after Indian captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a go at the nets at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, some 150 kilometres away, the 'Hitman' arrived to hit some out of the park.

Rohit Sharma, India's ODI vice-captain, and skipper of the Mumbai Indians, had a good outing at the nets in Abu Dhabi.

The defending champions had their first training session since setting foot in the UAE for this season's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai Indians, who have won the title a record four times - in 2013, 2015, 2017 and last season - were escorted by the Abu Dhabi Police from their team hotel St.Regis Saadiyat Island Resort to the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya couldn't wait to get on the field. "Seven days of isolation and now finally going out. Looking forward to the session," Pandya said on the team bus.

Following temperature checks, the squad stepped onto the field and went through the paces, under the watchful eyes of coach Mahela Jayawardene.

UAE coach Robin Singh, who is the batting coach of the Mumbai Indians, was also on hand too as the squad batted, bowled and underwent fielding practice.

Sharma said it was a good feeling to get back onto action following months of inactivity.

"Feels good firstly to be just out here," said Sharma.

"Even though it's only for an hour, we will take it," added Sharma, as he headed towards the nets, with two bats in hand.

After the session, the 33-year-old said it was about getting acclimatized to the conditions and added that the group have started slowly but will build up the intensity as the days go by.

"It is pretty hot out here so making sure that you get used to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So, nice and easy the first few days," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Sharma's teammate and batsman Suryakumar Yadav was delighted to make a return and get on to doing what they love to do.

"Coming here after a long time and I'm really excited. The preparations have been really good. Can't wait to get on the field," said Yadav.

"It is a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited. And it went really well," he added.

And the 29-year-old hoped that they can replicate their success this season. "I know we are away from home and I hope we repeat the same thing that we have done last year. Keep supporting the same way as you have been doing. Let's do it again," Yadav told Mumbai Indians fans.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad too took part in their first training session in Dubai on Saturday, while the Rajasthan Royals trained at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.