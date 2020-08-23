IPL 2020: What Makes King Kohli Even More Special?

It goes without saying how much emphasis Virat Kohli puts on his fitness. For the Indian captain, the body is his temple, and he continues to push the boundaries to be in top shape.

And in the process, he has not just raised the benchmark for Indian cricket, but also other disciplines as well.

This nuisance Covid-19 pandemic may have forced everyone indoors for many months but King Kohli kept at it at home, with his gorgeous and stunning better half Anushka Sharma, sending those admiring glances as he did his exercises, pulling weights and following that strict diet.

Following that long lockdown, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper arrived with this team to Dubai for the IPL which starts in less than a month's time.

And although they will be in a week-long quarantine as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the UAE government protocols, Kohli wasted little time and got down to work right away.

It may have been the first day of isolation but the 31-year-old sweated it out at Resort Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the team's hotel and their base here in Dubai.

And the Royal Challengers Bangalore social media team were proud of their captain, as they posted a picture of Kohli on their official Twitter handle, after his workout.

And the caption read: "Quarantine Day 1, Workout Day 1. No days off for Captain Kohli." This guy is clearly from a different sphere. No days off your hat to the man, King Kohli!