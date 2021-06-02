IPL: Start Date of 2021-22 Season Announced

  1. Home
Iran Professional League logo (Photo: Tehran Times)
The 2021-22 Iran Professional League season will kick off on Sept. 24 and finish on June 20, 2022, Iran’s League Football Organization announced.

The current season has not yet finished and Persepolis and Sepahan compete to win the title with seven weeks to spare.

The Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in Iran.

The league was also known as the Persian Gulf Cup from 2006. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation on Nov. 2, 2001.

Each year, the top finishing team in the league become the Iranian football champions, and the lowest finishing teams are relegated to Azadegan League.

Persepolis are the most decorated football team in the IPL with six titles out of 19.

