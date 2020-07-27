IPL in UAE: Indian Board Sends Acceptance Letter to ECB

The UAE has moved a step closer to hosting the 2020 Indian Premier League as Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the IPL Governing Council, confirmed to Khaleej Times on Sunday that the Indian cricket board had sent the acceptance letter to Emirates Cricket Board.

The UAE had emerged as the strongest contender to host the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian T20 league, which was scheduled to start on March 29, after it was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the postponement of the 2020 Twenty 20 World Cup (October 18-November 15) gave the BCCI the perfect window to stage the IPL in the UAE.

The ECB had sent the proposal to the BCCI in April. And now finally after endless speculations, Patel, confirmed on Sunday that the BCCI had accepted the proposal to host the IPL in the UAE.

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," the dashing former Indian batsman told Khaleej Times on Sunday.

Patel also confirmed that the eight IPL franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore - will hold their respective pre-tournament training camps in the UAE.

"The teams need at least three to four weeks to prepare for the tournament," said Patel before adding that the training camps will be held in the UAE in a 'bio-secure' environment.

There has been no confirmation from the ECB yet on receiving the acceptance letter from the BCCI.

Earlier, Patel had confirmed that the IPL would be staged in the UAE from September 19 to November 8.

Having already staged the first phase of the IPL in 2014, the UAE is ready to deliver another successful tournament.