  3. Iran’s Bahman Askari Wants to Win Olympics Gold

Published June 13th, 2020 - 03:14 GMT
Bahman Askari (Photo: Tehran Times)
Bahman Askari (Photo: Tehran Times)

Iranian karate athlete Bahman Askari says he wants to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2021.

The -75kg karateka secured his berth at the Karate 1-Premier League Dubai in February.

Now, he is going to make a splash in the biggest sports event.

“Coronavirus lockdown forced me to stay home, however I trained individually to keep my fitness. The all karate competitions were cancelled after the 2020 Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg in late February. It was so bad for all athletes around the world but it also was a chance for us since we needed a rest,” Asakri said.

“I am counting down the minutes until I will start my training with my teammates. I will make a huge effort to win the best medal in the Olympics. I also hope the other Iranian karate athletes win gold medals in Tokyo,” he added.

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2020 TehranTimes. All Rights Reserved.

