Iran Advance to AFC Futsal Club Championship Final

Defending Champions Mes Sungun powered past Uzbekistan’s AGMK 7-3, to set up a thrilling final showdown against three-time champions, Nagoya Oceans of Japan.

Defending Champions Mes Sungun got off to a ruthless start and grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first half, before slowing down to concede two goals. After the restart, the Uzbeks pushed for more, but they were punished when the Iranian side extended their lead through Alireza Askari.

AMGK responded immediately to keep the deficit at two, and initiated the power-play, but their plan backfired as Mes Sungun came up with two more goals, and booked their ticket for the ultimate battle on Saturday, against Japanese side Nagoya. That’s while, AGMK will take on Vietnam's Thai Son Nam FC in the third place play-off.

The Iranian team overpowered Kuwait’s Kazma Sc 8-2 in its first match at the Group D of the event. It then gained a 5-0 victory over UAE’s Al-Dhafra Sports & Cultural Club before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan’s Nagoya Oceans. Mes Sungun finished the group runner-up with six points.

Before the semi-final game, Mes Sungun edged past Bank of Beirut 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

The final match will be held on Saturday in Bangkok.