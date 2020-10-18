Iran Likely to Meet Bosnia or Panama in November

Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic has revealed that Bosnia & Herzegovina and Panama have sent request to the Iranian federation for friendly match.

The upcoming international window runs from Nov. 11-19.

Skocic said that the Iran federation is reviewing the offers.

“The match with Bosnia has not been officially confirmed so far but there is a possibility that we meet them in November,” Skocic said.

Bosnia are scheduled to face Netherlands and Italy in UEFA Nations League on Nov. 15 and 18 respectively and the match against Iran will likely be held on Nov. 12 in the European country.

It could be Iran’s first match against Bosnia since the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where Carlos Queiroz’s side lost to the Dragons 3-1.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Oct. 8 in Tashkent in a friendly match and were scheduled to meet Mali in Antalya five days later but the match was called off after two Malian players tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.