Iran Lodges Complaint Against Bahrain over Disrespecting National Anthem

A spokesman in Iranian football federation said that the body has filed a complaint against Bahrain over their fans’ disrespect for Iran’s national anthem during the Tuesday match between the sides in Manama.

National football teams of Iran and Bahrain held a match on Tuesday in the Matchday three of Group C of qualifiers for World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023. The match ended with a 1-0 victory for the host while Iranian players lost many chances and, as coach Marc Wilmot’s described it, were ‘punished’.

However, the match started with a controversial move by Bahraini fans. As soon as Iran’s national anthem was played, fans started booing and making a lot of noise while Bahraini players laughed at the fan's.