Iran Lodges Official Protest Over US’ 'Mistreatment' of National Volleyball Team

The Iranian foreign ministry has lodged an official protest through the Swiss ambassador in Tehran over the US’ mistreatment of national Iranian volleyball team by keeping them waiting at Chicago airport for four hours.

The Director General of North America region at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Baharvand has made an official complaint against the US authorities’ move in delaying the national Iranian men’s volleyball team at Chicago airport for hours to enter the United States to take part at the 2019 VNL Final Six competitions.

Baharvand said to Swiss ambassador that “if the US cannot host and treat all teams in a fair and impartial manner, it would better stop hosting the sports competitions altogether.”

According to media reports, the national Iranian men’s volleyball team, who has travelled to the US to take part at the last round of six of World National League 2019, were kept waiting for about four hours at Chicago airport, before gaining entrance into the United States.

By Kamal Iranidoost