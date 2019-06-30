Iran to Participate at World Sports Games 2019

Iran has sent 87 athletes to Spain for the sixth edition of the World Sports Games.

The Iranian delegation consists of 68 male and 19 female athletes.

The World Sports Games 2019 will be held in Tortosa, Spain from July 2 to 7.

As usual, the games will begin with an opening ceremony that will take place in the football field José Otero in Tortosa. The event will bring about 5,000 athletes from 42 countries together.

The WSG are a major multi-sports event held every two years, full of sports, sport for all, cultural exchange, fun and new opportunities.

These Games are not multisport games for top athletes, but for all amateurs from different countries and cultures all over the world.