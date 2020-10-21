Iran Professional League Postponed for a Week

The 20th edition of the Iran Professional League has been postponed due to the concerns over the new wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Tuesday, Mohammad Asad Masjedi, the caretaker president of the Sports Medicine Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (SMFIRI), said that due to the COVID-19 spread, the federation has urged the Iranian Football Federation to call off the IPL for six days.

He noted that this is a directive, not a request. Masjedi noted that the SMFIRI will decide on other sporting events according to the conditions.

Meanwhile, the Iranian League Organization confirmed on its website the postponement of the IPL, writing the first match will be held on Nov. 6 instead of the previously-scheduled Oct. 31.

The Iranian Health Ministry on Monday confirmed a record-breaking 337 deaths due to the COVID-19 in a single day.