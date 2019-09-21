Iran Volleyball Crowned Asian Champions

  1. Home
Published September 21st, 2019 - 09:10 GMT
Photo: Mehr News
Photo: Mehr News

Iran national volleyball team thrashed Australian national team 3-0 to become the champion of the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

In a final match that ended minutes ago in Tehran's Azadi sports complex, the Iranian national volleyball team gained an easy win against Australia, to which it had lost in the group stage of the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Iranian squad trounced their rival in three straight sets (25-14; 25-17; 25-21) to become the champion in the Asian competitions.

By Kamal Iranidoost

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2003-2019 Mehr News Agency

