Iran Volleyball Crowned Asian Champions

Iran national volleyball team thrashed Australian national team 3-0 to become the champion of the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

In a final match that ended minutes ago in Tehran's Azadi sports complex, the Iranian national volleyball team gained an easy win against Australia, to which it had lost in the group stage of the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Iranian squad trounced their rival in three straight sets (25-14; 25-17; 25-21) to become the champion in the Asian competitions.

By Kamal Iranidoost