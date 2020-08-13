Iranian Wrestler Hedayat Gets Four-Year Ban for Doping

  1. Home
Behrouz Hedayat (Photo: Tehran Times)
Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Behrouz Hedayat has been banned for four years due to use of prohibited substance.

He lost an appeal against his ban, Iran’s national anti-doping agency (IraNADO) announced on Wednesday.

Hedayat’s ban was the result of a historic adverse analytical finding (AAF) for stanozolol and trenbolone at the Takhti Cup – an Iranian competition to honor famous wrestler Gholamreza Takhti.

Hedayat was also involved in a controversy during the semi-final of the 87kg Greco Roman Wresting at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships.

He was 7-0 up with six seconds left but he had sprained an ankle, forfeited, and was later seen climbing stairs, reported ESPN.

Hedayat failed to turn up for the bronze medal match, making him technically ineligible for testing.

