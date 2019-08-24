Iran's Taremi Scores Hat Trick to Seal Win for Rio Ave

Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi scored an impressive hat-trick as Rio Ave picked up a win against Aves in Primeira Liga Friday night.

Rio Ave defeated Aves 5-1 thanks to goals from Taremi, Filipe Augusto and Nuno Santos at the Estádio dos Arcos.

Rio Ave sit in eighth place with three points at the end of the second week.

Taremi’s countryman Mehrdad Mohammadi played 90 minutes for Aves but failed to find the back of the net.

The Iranian duo decided to continue their football career in Portugal.

Taremi joined Rio Ave from Qatari club Al Gharafa, while Mohammadi penned a contract with Aves after he played three years in Iranian club Sepahan.