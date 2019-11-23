Iran's Woman Shooter Karamzadeh Targets Olympics Medal

Iranian shooter Fatemeh Karamzadeh has her eyes set on 2020 Olympic Games.

She has recently booked her place at the Olympics in the 14th Asian Shooting Championship held in Doha, Qatar in early November, where she won a bronze medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle along with Najmeh Khedmati and Hosna Toutounchi.

Born in the Iranian southern port city of Bushehr, Karamzadeh says she lacks of facilities to train shooting but will do her best to win a medal in Tokyo.

“My mother has always encouraged me in the sport. I think I’ve achieved success with lack of facilities since I’ve worked hard and trusted the God,” Karamzadeh said.

“Winning a medal in Olympics is my dream. I want to make my dream come true in Tokyo,” she added.

Iranian shooters have secured six quota places at the 2020 Olympic Games.