Iraq Defeats Iran in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 World Cup qualifier between Iraq and Iran, which was held at the Amman International Stadium (Jordan), ended minutes ago with a 2-1 loss for Iran.

This was Iran's second defeat after their surprise Group C defeat to Bahrain in October.

The Iraqi side scored its second goal in the second minute of the added time of the second half, making it impossible for Iran to equalize the result once more.