Iraq to Host 25th Arab Gulf Cup Championship in 2021

The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) announced on Thursday that Iraq will play host to the 25th Arab Gulf Cup championship in 2021.

"A request by the Iraqi Football Federation for hosting the forthcoming Gulf Cup tournament has been unanimously granted in principle," the AGCFF's Secretary-General Jasem Al-Rumeihi told a press conference.

The AGCFF will send the necessary hosting criteria to all Gulf football association next week, he said. He also added that Iraq is entitled to hosting the event, which has not taken place in Iraq for 40 years.

The AGCFF chief pointed out that Iraq already holds 70-80% of the required criteria for hosting the Gulf sports gathering. Qatar is hosting the current 24th version of the biennial event held in a rotating manner.