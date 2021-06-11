Iraq to Sign a Sports Cooperation Agreement with China

The Iraqi National Olympic Committee announced its aspiration to sign a sports cooperation agreement with China to serve Iraqi athletes.

A statement by the committee said that the head of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee, Raad Hammoudi, met on Thursday with Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao to discuss a sports cooperation agreement between the two countries."

Ambassador Tao expressed his happiness on the occasion of Hamoudi's re-election as Head of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee for a new Olympic cycle that extends for the next four years, extending his official congratulations to Hamoudi and the new executive office.

The Chinese diplomat affirmed his full support for "Iraqi athletes and his country's full readiness to host them in the coming period and provide them with assistance, as well as training the administrative and technical staff, which will benefit the development of Iraqi sports in the near future."

For his part, Hammoudi said, "the Republic of China has a distinguished sports history, and the Iraqi Olympic is definitely looking forward to signing a sports cooperation agreement between the two countries to serve Iraqi athletes."

Hamoudi, and the Chinese Ambassador, called for "facilitating the communication of the Chinese sports administrative and technical staff with their counterparts in Iraq by learning about the sports reality there, and benefiting as much as possible from the great expertise that the Chinese have in this field."

He stressed, "the Olympic Committee's support for the success of the People's Republic of China's hosting of the Winter Games in the capital, Beijing, during the period from the fourth to the twenty of January next year."