Iraq: South Oil Club Player Infected with Coronavirus

The South Oil Club defender, Jasim Faisal, was infected with the new Coronavirus today, to join the convoy of athletes infected with this pandemic.

Member of the Administrative Board of the South Oil Club, Ibrahim Dahlous, told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that the football team's defender, Jasim Faisal, was infected with the Corona virus after tests confirmed his infection today to enter the quarantine stage.

He pointed out that the administration is continuing to check on the player's health and support in order to overcome the health crisis and his rapid return to the stadiums.

It is noteworthy that the sports community lost three important personalities due to the Corona pandemic, and they are Faleh Odeh, Ali Hadi and Ahmed Radhi.