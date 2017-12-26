Iraq Tops Gulf Cup Group B with Triumph Over Qatar

Iraq's defender Ali Faez (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Qatar during their 2017 Gulf Cup of Nations group match at Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium in Kuwait City on December 26, 2017. GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Iraq topped its Gulf Cup group after a 2-1 win over Qatar on Tuesday, but with one group match left, it remains to be seen which two teams will progress to the semifinal.

Ali Husni Faisal broke the deadlock in the 65th minute for Iraq after defender Ali Faez Atiyah's wonderfully executed spot kick at the end of the first half put the Lions of Mesopotamia level.

Qatar were first to score through clever counter attack play that saw Al Moaaz Ali Abdullah easily slotting home.

Despite the victory giving Iraq four points at the group's summit, an earlier triumph for Bahrain means both sides are equal on points and goal difference, but the Iraqis have a one-goal advantage.

Qatar, in the meantime, trail with three points and still have equal progression chances with Bahrain, who both enter a showdown in the final group match.

Meanwhile, Iraq next faces the easier task of bottom-of-the-group Yemen, who have lost their last two matches.

The 23rd edition of the dual-group regional tournament is being hosted by Kuwait, and includes eight participating teams.