Irbil Ready to Host West Asia Football Tourney's Matches

The governorate of Irbil in Kurdistan's Iraq is ready to host the second group matches of the West Asia Football Federation Championship, said Governor Nawzad Hadi Friday.

In an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Hadi took pride in hosting matches for the prestigious event, affirming that all measures were taken to ensure that the tournament would go smoothly.

Security measures are put into place and the venue of the second group matches, the Franso Hariri Stadium in Irbil Governorate, is in perfect condition, he affirmed.

The second group of the tournament gathers Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Bahrain.

By Khaled Al-Shimmeri