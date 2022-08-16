Israel Admits to Killing Five Children in Gaza

ALBAWBA - Israel finally owns up to admitting killing five Palestinian children in its last war on Gaza.

Hey, @abcnews, anything to say now?



Gaza: Israel admits killing five children at cemetery after initially blaming Islamic Jihad @MiddleEastEye https://t.co/WLwBm0Fzn6 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) August 16, 2022

News is trending on social. The Israeli army first blamed Islamic Jihad for killing the children but after further investigation it admitted that it was behind the killing of the five children.

Israel admits to killing five children in last Gaza assault https://t.co/Qgd3uUtX2E — Global Courant (@Global_Courant) August 16, 2022

At first the Israeli army blamed Islamic Jihad, saying the Palestinian organization had fired a rocket into Israel that somehow turned around and landed in Gaza according to news outlets.

Initial accusations had blamed the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad for the incident after the failed launch of a rocket that landed back inside Gaza. #Israel #Admit #Kill #PalestinianChildren #GazaStrip https://t.co/2hPfFNQitr — Sinar Daily (@sinardailymy) August 16, 2022

All this turned out to be false now. The five victims were Jamil al-Din Nijm, 3; Jamil Ihab Nijm, 13; Mohammad Nijm, 16; Hamed Nijm, 16; and Nathmi Karsh, 15. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, three of them had participated in a support programme for trauma victims in Gaza according to the TRT news website.