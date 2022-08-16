Israel Admits to Killing Five Children in Gaza

  1. Home
Published August 16th, 2022 - 12:10 GMT
Final goodbyes
(Credit Anadolu)

ALBAWBA - Israel finally owns up to admitting killing five Palestinian children in its last war on Gaza.

News is trending on social. The Israeli army first blamed Islamic Jihad for killing the children but after further investigation it admitted that it was behind the killing of the five children.

The admission of guilt is trending under the following hashtags (#Israel #Admit #Kill #PalestinianChildren #GazaStrip).

At first the Israeli army blamed Islamic Jihad, saying the Palestinian organization had fired a rocket into Israel that somehow turned around and landed in Gaza according to news outlets. 

All this turned out to be false now. The five victims were Jamil al-Din Nijm, 3; Jamil Ihab Nijm, 13; Mohammad Nijm, 16; Hamed Nijm, 16; and Nathmi Karsh, 15. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, three of them had participated in a support programme for trauma victims in Gaza according to the TRT news website.  

 

