Istanbul Basaksehir Terminate Arda Turan's Contract

Istanbul Basaksehir have announced that Arda Turan's contract has been terminated.

The Turkish midfielder was taking in a two-year spell at the club on loan from Barcelona, but he has had his request to leave granted on Tuesday.

Basaksehir have released an official statement, which reads: "Our footballer Arda Turan met with Basaksehir Chairman Goksel Gumusdag and requested to leave the club to open a new page in his career.

"Gumusdag positively responded to his request and therefore, Turan's contract was annulled with a mutual agreement."