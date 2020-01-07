Istanbul Basaksehir Terminate Arda Turan's Contract

Istanbul Basaksehir have announced that Arda Turan's contract has been terminated.
The Turkish midfielder was taking in a two-year spell at the club on loan from Barcelona, but he has had his request to leave granted on Tuesday.
Basaksehir have released an official statement, which reads: "Our footballer Arda Turan met with Basaksehir Chairman Goksel Gumusdag and requested to leave the club to open a new page in his career.
"Gumusdag positively responded to his request and therefore, Turan's contract was annulled with a mutual agreement."
