  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Istanbul Basaksehir Terminate Arda Turan's Contract

Istanbul Basaksehir Terminate Arda Turan's Contract

Published January 7th, 2020 - 03:49 GMT
Arda Turan
Arda Turan

Istanbul Basaksehir have announced that Arda Turan's contract has been terminated.

The Turkish midfielder was taking in a two-year spell at the club on loan from Barcelona, but he has had his request to leave granted on Tuesday.

Basaksehir have released an official statement, which reads: "Our footballer Arda Turan met with Basaksehir Chairman Goksel Gumusdag and requested to leave the club to open a new page in his career.

"Gumusdag positively responded to his request and therefore, Turan's contract was annulled with a mutual agreement."

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...