'It’s Always on My Mind to Win Everything' - Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool star wants to replicate his club success with Egypt, starting with the 2017 African Player of the Year crown

Mohamed Salah is setting ambitious target with the intention to ‘win everything’ in football.

The Liverpool star slugs it out with teammate Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the 2017 Africa Player of the Year crown.

The 25-year-old who boasts of 17 goals from 21 appearances for his Anfield based side this term helped the Pharaohs reach the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia few months after losing the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title to Cameroon.

And ahead of Thursday night’s Caf Awards in Accra, Ghana, Salah disclosed that winning the prize will mean a great deal to him and the people of Egypt.

“I’m very proud to be here now. It’s always on my mind to win everything,” he told media.

“Since I became professional, in my mind, I want to be the best player ever in Egypt. I know what I want, and I know how to do it, so I’m working very hard every day to prove myself.

“That’s what I want, so I think I’m going well, I’m doing well, so let’s see [what happens] in the future.”

Moreover, he revealed that there will not be a strain in his relationship with Senegal’s Mane despite their competition to be crowned Africa’s best.

“Sadio and I are very close friends and have been from the first day I arrived at Liverpool,” continued Salah.

“We share everything together. We’re happy and very proud. At the end of the day, we will wish each other [well] to give more.”

When quizzed on whether his move to the English Premier League has brightened his chances to succeed Riyah Mahrez, the former Chelsea player said: “I had two great seasons at Roma. I was very happy and let’s say I was the star of the team. I was doing well.”

“I always take risks, I had to put myself under pressure, so when the boss called me from Liverpool, I took the decision that I’ll go.

“I have ambition, I have a dream, so I’ll like to show it in England. I know what I want to do, and it’s working well.”

Should Salah emerge victorious at the State House Banquet Hall, Accra, he will become the first Egyptian to scoop the prestigious award since its inception in 1992.

