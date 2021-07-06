  1. Home
Italy Advance to Euro 2020 Final After Beating Spain in Thrilling Shootout

Published July 6th, 2021 - 10:03 GMT
Italy into Euro 2020 final (Photo: AFP)

Italy booked their place in Euro 2020 final by defeating Spain 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw through extra time.

Chelsea star Jorginho converted the decisive penalty that broke Spanish hearts.

Federico Chiesa scored first for Roberto Mancini's team on the hour mark, but substitute Alvaro Morata equalized 20 minutes later.

La Roja controlled most of the match with one of their finest displays in the tournament and wasted a lot of chances during the course of the game.

The Italians will now face either Denmark or England in the final that will take place at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

Tags:Euro 2020UEFA Euro 2020Italy football teamSpain football team

