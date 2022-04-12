  1. Home
  3. Italy Freezes Villa Linked to Russian F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin

Published April 12th, 2022 - 10:16 GMT
Nikita Mazepin (Photo: AFP)
Italian authorities said Monday they have frozen a 100-million-euro ($109 million) Sardinia villa linked to Russian motor racing driver Nikita Mazepin and his oligarch father Dmitry.

The financial police imposed a freezing order on the Rocky Ram villa in Porto Cervo, on the spectacular Costa Smeralda coast on the northeast of the Italian island, a government official said.

Nikita Mazepin, 23, was sacked by the Haas Formula One team last month after Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

Days later, he was added to a list of Russians sanctioned by the European Union, alongside his father, Dmitry Mazepin, the owner and chief executive of chemical giant Uralchem.

Italy has blocked hundreds of millions of euros of property, notably villas and luxury yachts, linked to Russian oligarchs sanctioned following the events that took place in Ukraine.

afp

Text edited by Albawaba

Tags:Nikita MazepinF1Formula OneFormula 1Dmitry MazepinHaas Formula One team

