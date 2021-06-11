Italy Prepares to Host Turkey in Euro 2020 Opener

After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Euro 2020 will finally get underway with Italy lining up against Group A rivals Turkey at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, in the inaugural match on Friday Night.

The 4-time world cup winners are in their best form since Roberto Mancini took charge in 2018. Under Mancini’s guidance, the Azzurri have made it to the Euros with ease, as well as the semi-finals of the Nations League, while posting three wins out of as many fixtures, on the road to the 2022 World Cup in 2022.

Italy enter Euro 2020 with a mix of experience and youth

However, the Italians, who are now a mix of experience and youth, are seeking to claim the European championship after 52 years.

Mancini will have a fully fit squad for Euro 2020 opening encounter.