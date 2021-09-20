James Rodriguez Moving to Qatar?

Everton star James Rodriguez could be continuing his career in the Middle East, according to Pipe Sierra.

The Colombian playmaker is said to have jetted off to the UAE to discuss a possible transfer.

Reports have suggested that he could be loaned to Qatari club Al-Rayyan.

The 30-year-old moved to Everton in 2020 to work under his former coach Carlo Ancelotti.

But a series of injuries and a dip in form prevented him from proving himself with the Toffees.

Ancelotti eventually left the club opting for a return to Real Madrid leaving the Colombian behind.

James Rodriguez joined Everton on a free transfer and signed a two-year deal, with a club option for a third season.