James Rodriguez Joins Al Rayyan

James Rodriguez has left Everton to join Qatari side Al Rayyan on Wednesday.

The Colombian international failed to impress following his move to the Premier League in the summer of 2020.

The playemaker was no longer needed at the Toffees after Rafael Benitez took over as coach from Carlo Ancelotti who was instrumental in bringing the player to England.

The club said in a statement: "James Rodriguez has left Everton to sign for Qatari club Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee.

"The 30-year-old Colombia international moves to the Middle East after 12 months at Goodison Park.

"Having joined from Real Madrid in September 2020, James made 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton last season, scoring six goals."