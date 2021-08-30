Jesse Lingard Set to Remain at Manchester United

England international Jesse Lingard is set to remain at Manchester United this season, according to Sky Sports.

The club will be happy to see the attacking midfielder fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

The 28-year-old star had a successful spell on loan at West Ham United during the second part of last season.

The Hammers tried to sign the player again this transfer window on a permanent basis but a deal has yet to be agreed.

Lingard was omitted from England's squad for Euro 2020 and will be hoping to bounce back at club level this season.