  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Jesse Lingard Set to Remain at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard Set to Remain at Manchester United

Published August 30th, 2021 - 08:50 GMT
Jesse Lingard (Photo: AFP)
Jesse Lingard (Photo: AFP)

England international Jesse Lingard is set to remain at Manchester United this season, according to Sky Sports.

The club will be happy to see the attacking midfielder fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

The 28-year-old star had a successful spell on loan at West Ham United during the second part of last season.

The Hammers tried to sign the player again this transfer window on a permanent basis but a deal has yet to be agreed.

Lingard was omitted from England's squad for Euro 2020 and will be hoping to bounce back at club level this season.

Jesse Lingard (Photo: AFP)
Jesse Lingard (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Jesse LingardManchester UnitedWest Ham United

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...