JLL Triathlon Series Race 1

JLL Triathlon Series is a favorite sporting event for triathletes of all ages and skill sets. The race offers two courses: Sprint and Super-Sprint Distances with seven categories distributed by age.

The Super Sprint Distance Triathlon includes a 375m swim circuit, 10km bike route and 2.5km running path. Those in search of something more high-endurance should sign up for the Sprint Distance Triathlon, which features a challenging 750m swim, 20km bike route and 5km run. If you want to sign up with colleagues or friends, you can select the Sprint Distance Team Triathlon, where groups of three race the same course as Sprint Distance athletes.

The JLL Triathlon Series will take place at the scenic Jebel Ali Golf Resort Hotel, where participants can enjoy an epic post-race breakfast included in the ticket. This race on 7 December kicks off the 2019/2020 season.