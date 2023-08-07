Joan Gamper Trophy: Barcelona vs Tottenham - possible lineups, prediction

Barcelona are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday for the 2023 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Match date: Tuesday, August 8
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium
Barcelona vs Tottenham probable lineups
Barca possible Xl
Manager: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
Tottenham possible Xl
Manager: Ange Postecoglou
Brandon Austin; Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp; Giovanni Lo Celso, Solomon, Bryan Gil; Richarlison
Prediction
Barca 2-1 Tottenham: A close match that should go Barca's way due to the overall quality of their side when compared to Spurs.