Joan Gamper Trophy: Barcelona vs Tottenham - possible lineups, prediction

Barcelona are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday for the 2023 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Match date: Tuesday, August 8

Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

Barcelona vs Tottenham probable lineups

Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Tottenham possible Xl

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

Brandon Austin; Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp; Giovanni Lo Celso, Solomon, Bryan Gil; Richarlison

Prediction

Barca 2-1 Tottenham: A close match that should go Barca's way due to the overall quality of their side when compared to Spurs.