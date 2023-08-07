  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Joan Gamper Trophy: Barcelona vs Tottenham - possible lineups, prediction

Joan Gamper Trophy: Barcelona vs Tottenham - possible lineups, prediction

Published August 7th, 2023 - 08:25 GMT
Barcelona's players pose for pictures ahead of the pre-season friendly football match between AC Milan and FC Barcelona, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Barcelona's players pose for pictures ahead of the pre-season friendly football match between AC Milan and FC Barcelona, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Barcelona are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday for the 2023 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Match date: Tuesday, August 8
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

Barcelona vs Tottenham probable lineups

  • Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

  • Tottenham possible Xl

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

Brandon Austin; Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp; Giovanni Lo Celso, Solomon, Bryan Gil; Richarlison

Prediction

Barca 2-1 Tottenham: A close match that should go Barca's way due to the overall quality of their side when compared to Spurs.

Tags:FC BarcelonaTottenhamJoan Gamper Trophy

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now