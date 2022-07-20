Jordan Defeats Iran to Advance to FIBA Asia Cup Semi-finals

Jordan defeated Iran 91-76 on Wednesday to book a place in the semi-finals round of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia.

Dar Tucker netted 29 points for Jordan, while Mohammad Jamshidi bagged 23 points for Iran at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Jordanians came back in the dying seconds in the previous round as they knocked-out Chinese Taipei 97-96 on Monday.

Jordan will face the winner between China and Lebanon in the last four.

The 2022 FIBA Asia Cup is the 30th continental basketball championship in Asia.