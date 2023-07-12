Jordan Henderson snubs Al-Ettifaq approach

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has declined the chance to reunite with his former teammate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard was recently appointed as manager for the Saudi Pro League side.

The Reds legend targeted the 33-year-old and pushed his new club to sign him this transfer window, having played alongside him a total of 142 times, for both Liverpool and England.

However, CBS Sports says that Henderson has turned down the approach, as he fears missing out on representing England at Euro 2024.

The midfielder's current contract with Liverpool runs until 2025.

He has made 482 appearances for the Reds across all competitions so far with 33 goals and 61 assists to his name.