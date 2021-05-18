Jordan to Host Asian Olympic Taekwondo Qualification Tournament

The Jordan Taekwondo Federation (JTF) on Monday announced the participation of 110 players in the Asian Qualification Tournament that the Kingdom will host between Friday and Sunday, noting that the tournament will qualify players for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July.

JTF Secretary Faisal Abdullat said that all arrangements had been completed to host the tournament that will conclude with the direct qualification of 16 players for the Tokyo Olympics, according to a JTF statement.

Abdullat noted that 84 players representing 28 Asian countries will compete for the qualification for the Olympics, while 26 players representing 12 countries will compete for the qualification for the Paralympics.

He noted that five Jordanian players are competing in the tournament that is held under strict preventive measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that participants will not be allowed to leave the hotel until the end of the tournament.